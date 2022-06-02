 Secret GTA Online 'movie' DLC hint exposed by a very suspicious NPC - Dexerto
GTA

Secret GTA Online ‘movie’ DLC hint exposed by a very suspicious NPC

Published: 2/Jun/2022 20:51

by David Purcell
michael de santa in gta online
GTA 5 GTA Online

Rockstar Games might have spilled the first clue about an upcoming Grand Theft Auto 5 DLC for GTA Online. First, it was a data mine, and now an NPC might have given away a spawn location for the next big mission. 

Since moving over to next-gen consoles, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, the developers have remained quiet about possible changes to their online game mode.

Of course, weekly updates have continued with new Casino podium vehicles, yet players are still hanging on for more “expanded and enhanced” content.

Well, they may not have to wait much longer.

michale running from explosion in gta online
A new Michael storyline DLC has been speculated since the GTA Online code was found.

GTA Online leak uncovers DLC clues

One of the biggest leakers in the Grand Theft Auto community, Tez2, posted an interesting find from the title’s public code on June 2. This time, though, it wasn’t them who dug it up.

They said: “In addition to the movie references from Vespucci Job Remix, @rollschuh2282 found out Rockstar added a new scenario spawn point, on GTAV PS5 & Xbox Series, in front of Record A Studios with “movie_set” as the assigned ped model set.

The leaker speculated it could be “a hint at a Movie DLC with Michael” – though, nothing official has been announced by the developers just yet.

In the code, there are not just references to the movie studio being a future spawn location, but also DLC “female” and “male” are mentioned. On top of that, “Triathalon” male and female are also featured.

A second interesting development came around 40 minutes after the original post, from Tez2.

They spotted that a certain NPC has been frequenting the area at certain hours, often sitting down near the movie set area.

Whether or not these are tracks left by developers for something coming soon remains to be seen, though not a lot can be drawn from the limited clues so far.

