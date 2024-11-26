Rumored date for next GTA 6 trailer is right around the corner

Another day, another GTA 6 trailer date rumor – but this time, fans are more convinced their theory is correct, and if they are, the trailer is not far away at all.

The first GTA 6 trailer dropped back in December 2023, but since then, it’s been radio silence from Rockstar Games.

As a result, fans have been left to their own devices to deduce as much information as they can from teasers and hints, Take-Two earnings calls, comments from former developers, and little else.

Unsurprisingly, then, the next trailer is a big milestone for millions of fans who can’t wait to get their hands on the next GTA game – but Rockstar hasn’t said when it will arrive.

Take-Two Interactive GTA 6 is still planned for release in Fall 2025.

However, a new date for the diary of GTA fans everywhere has emerged: December 3, 2024. This is due to a potential marketing deal GTA 6 is believed to have with Sony.

Will PlayStation event show GTA 6 trailer 2?

It’s believed that PlayStation will host an event of some kind on December 3, after they teased the numbers ’03 12′ and 20:24 in a new ad.

What does this have to do with Grand Theft Auto 6, you may ask? It was previously reported in September that Sony has secured the marketing rights for GTA 6 – so potentially a new trailer would release with a PlayStation promotion.

December 3 is also almost exactly the one-year anniversary of the first trailer, although it’s off by one day. The date is also the 30th anniversary of PlayStation – the original PS1 launched on December 3, 1994.

On the other hand, Rockstar is notorious for having all their marketing on their terms, launching trailers and announcements without partners at all.

Still, fans reckon this December 3 date is more believable than the previous, admittedly wild, trailer date speculation. It wouldn’t be the first time Rockstar featured on a big Sony presentation – in 2020, the PS5 launch event started with a GTA 5 Next Gen trailer.

“Actually a valid theory this time,” one fan said on X/Twitter. On Reddit, players noted, “Makes sense with PS5 Pro as well.”

But, lots of rumored trailer dates have come and gone already. The most recent theory before this one was that the trailer would drop in early November, to coincide with Take-Two’s quarterly earnings call.

Rockstar could drop it suddenly and unexpectedly, especially given the fact the first one leaked before its intended launch time.