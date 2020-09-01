Rockstar's new GTA 5 strategy could set back GTA 6 release date further

Rockstar Games appear to be hiring new designers for multiplayer, but is it more for GTA Online rather than GTA 6? Let’s take a look.

Even though Rockstar Games have kept radio silent over Grand Theft Auto 6, GTA fans across the globe have been scouring GTA V’s single-player, GTA Online, and the Rockstar websites for clues about what could come next.

While theories have run wild as fans have hoped for a 2020 release, the chances of that are ultra-slim – given that the year is almost at an end, Rockstar hasn’t said about the new game, and they’re also planning to launch an updated version of GTA V on the next generation of consoles.

Some fans have pointed to the developers hiring a new online designer as a possible hint of them working on GTA 6, but that probably won’t be the case.

The listing for a new position with Rockstar, which has the title of Online Game Systems Designer, was pointed out by GTAVINews on Twitter, who, like other fans, speculated that it ould be for GTA 6.

That was followed up by a listing for a ‘Tools Programmer’ that would be involved in “designing, implementing, and maintaining the asset pipeline and tools technology across multiple projects and platforms from content creation through to the game engine."

That may read a bit more like somebody who could be working on GTA 6, but given that GTA Online is moving across platforms, and Rockstar also has Red Dead Online going strong, it seems more for them than anything else.

it seems that it is a possibility for gta 6.

"The Tools Programmer role will involve designing, implementing and maintaining the asset pipeline and tools technology across multiple projects and platforms from content creation through to the game engine." pic.twitter.com/LL3uFN3e8v — GTA 6 NEWS (@GTAVInewz) August 31, 2020

Obviously, you can’t completely rule out the possibility of the jobs being for GTA 6, as leakers have confirmed that the game is development – though there are disagreements about how far along it is.

Until Rockstar says anything concrete about the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, a possible release date is still up in the air, so we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.