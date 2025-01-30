Rockstar sics legal team on ex-dev for GTA 6 podcast

During a recent podcast, a former Rockstar dev revealed too much about GTA 6, and the company sicced its legal team on him.

GTA 6 is still slated to release in Fall 2025, and players are eagerly awaiting more info to be released since the first trailer debuted in December 2023.

Amid the wait, plenty of former Rockstar employees have broken their silence on working for the studio, including those who have worked on the long-awaited GTA VI.

One former dev, Mike York, who has spoken about GTA 6 before, appeared on a YouTube podcast ‘Kiwi Talkz’ on January 29. The problem? He apparently revealed way too much about the game and discussed things he shouldn’t have.

Former Rockstar employee in trouble for revealing GTA 6 info

During the podcast, which has since been made private on YouTube, animator Mike York warned that Grand Theft Auto 6 might only run at 30 FPS on console.

While that topic drew much attention, the former dev also talked about how those working on the game could be putting in crunch hours despite facing backlash for its employees staying late during RDR2’s development.

He also discussed Rockstar India’s involvement in GTA 6 and the game facing possible delays. At the time of writing, VI is still slated for a Fall release, but more info is expected to be revealed ahead of an investor call on February 6.

Reece Reilly, the host of Kiwi Talkz, has since revealed that York requested the interview be taken down.

“Unfortunately at the request of Mike, I have had to take down my latest interview, apologies everyone,” he said.

When asked why he had to remove the video, Reilly explained: “Rockstar’s legal team came for him apparently. He said some stuff he shouldn’t have said.”

York has not addressed the situation on his own YouTube channel or X account at the time of writing, so it’s not clear exactly what was said in the interview that caused the legal issue.

Rockstar has been quite busy legally so far in 2025, having shut down a GTA 5 mod that let players travel to GTA 4’s Liberty City.

Meanwhile, fans are anticipating more info about GTA 6 to be revealed soon, with the developer seemingly planting teases on social media and numerous signs pointing to a second trailer in the near future.