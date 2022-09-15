Rockstar North responds to GTA 6 question at charity event

A couple of Rockstar Games employees at a Games Aid charity event were caught off-guard when a reporter asked them a question about GTA 6.

GTA 6 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated games of all time. While not much is known about the game currently, Rockstar says development is “well underway” and have promised that it will set new entertainment benchmarks.

On September 15 at a Karting event, a reporter approached a duo at Whilton Mill racetrack and asked them to introduce themselves with the men identifying themselves as Rockstar North employees.

Not wasting any time, the reporter instantly asked the two about Grand Theft Auto, which completely baffled the men who were clearly just looking forward to racing.

Rockstar Games Fans are anxiously awaiting GTA 6 info.

Rockstar employees asked GTA 6 question

“Right so, when is the next GTA game coming out?” the reporter asked, prompting a snarky smirk from one of the employees.

After a brief moment to likely ponder what he could and couldn’t say, one of the staff members responded with a cheeky statement.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about, mate,” he laughed. “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

“In about ten years for a new one,” the reporter joked, to which the Rockstar employee nodded ever so slightly.

For their part, however, the couple were unfazed by the cheeky question and went on to discuss their participation in the race.

Sadly, the two didn’t divulge any new details about GTA 6 like some other employees have leaked in the past, but hopefully, it won’t really be another ten years before we end up playing the next game.

Recent reports have claimed that GTA 6 will return to Vice City, feature a female protagonist and finally be out in 2023. Until Rockstar confirms anything, however, the speculation has remained just that.