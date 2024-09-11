Rockstar is hiring GTA 6 testers in another blow to delay claims

New Rockstar Games job listings for GTA 6 testers cast further doubt on claims that the long-awaited title will be delayed to 2026.

Earlier in September, rumors suggesting GTA 6 had been delayed a full year from its Fall 2025 release window surfaced, sending the community into a frenzy.

As GTA fans panicked about having to wait even longer to get their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto and return to Vice City, journalist Jason Schreier revealed he had spoken to six employees at Rockstar who’d never heard of such a delay.

“Six staff told me they weren’t informed of a delay. For all I know, Rockstar’s executive team could have decided months ago to delay GTA VI without telling the company. But the lack of internal announcement suggests that the Twitter rumor was nonsense,” he added.

Shortly after that rumor spread and fans still were iffy about a possible delay, players spotted a series of job listings that could cast even further doubt on the claims.

As noted by a fan on Reddit, Rockstar Games is currently hiring for testing positions, with one seemingly already being filled.

“Following up on the recent ‘delay’ rumor, I went on my LinkedIn feed and saw that they openly hiring now beta testers and QA testers for GTA VI. Hopefully this is giving some more confidence that Fall 2025 remains in place,” the user said.

Interestingly, the job posts specifically mention the candidates must have played GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

One of the listings for a QA Tester focusing on functionality no longer appears on Rockstar’s site, but it was described as: “Ensuring product quality of Rockstar releases to an industry leading standard. Creating and actioning comprehensive test plans ensuring everything is functioning correctly. Writing concise bug reports and providing all relevant supporting information such as screenshots, videos, and game logs.”

The other two full-time positions are for German and Spanish localization at Rockstar Lincoln, further suggesting that development on GTA 6 has entered its final phases.

Rockstar had previously reportedly ordered its staff to return to office work to ensure that the studio can “deliver the next Grand Theft Auto at the level of quality and polish we know it requires, along with a publishing roadmap that matches the scale and ambition of the game.”

Additionally, Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, doubled down on the Fall 2025 release window back in August. Strauss Zelnick, the company’s CEO, also suggested that an exact launch date could be revealed before the end of the year.