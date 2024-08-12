Rockstar insiders leak update on GTA 6’s long-awaited second trailer

A couple of Rockstar Games insiders claim the next GTA 6 trailer is on the way and shared a big update on when fans can expect to see more of Vice City.

The first GTA 6 trailer was released back in December of 2023 and broke records as it amassed millions of views, but since then, we haven’t seen anything new.

While Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, narrowed the release window down to Fall 2025 during an earnings call, fans are still waiting on new information about the game and the next trailer.

Article continues after ad

Well, players may not have long to wait. In a since-deleted tweet, insider ‘billsyliamgta,’ who had info from a source about the first trailer last year, revealed Rockstar is prepping trailer two.

“Community members ‘in the know’ have told something similar,” he added.

The insider ended up deleting the tweet to rephrase, saying, “I get the information, but can never type properly lmfao. Anyway we’re gonna be out one of the longest Rockstar Games droughts there’s been in a while. GTA VI trailer 2,” he reposted along with an eyes emoji.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The original tweet was retweeted by fellow insider and YouTuber LegacyKillaHD who added, “New GTA 6 trailer is coming before the year ends. I assume a focus on Jason and a release date. They’ll still pick sometime in Fall 2025 for now.”

While we should take these comments with a grain of salt until Rockstar makes an announcement, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick did tease more info about GTA 6 would be coming in the fall.

Speaking with Variety, Zelnick was asked if fans could expect to learn the exact release date for GTA 6 around the company’s fall 2024 earnings call and responded, “I guess we’ll see.”

Article continues after ad

Given the current launch window, it would make sense to get a new trailer as GTA 6 approaches a year out from release. Right now, Fall 2024 is looking like the frontrunner for the second trailer’s debut based on what we know so far.