Rockstar insider shares bad news about GTA 6’s new version of GTA Online

A Rockstar Games insider with a proven track record has revealed some unfortunate news about GTA 6 and the next iteration of GTA Online.

Not much is currently known about GTA 6 as fans anxiously await official details to surface, but in the meantime, there have been plenty of leaks for players to sink their teeth into.

In addition to in-development gameplay footage revealing a return to Vice City, weapons, protagonists, and more, there have been some tidbits about what GTA 6’s Online component will include.

Unfortunately, for those excited to roam around Vice City in GTA Online, insider Tez2 has some bad news about the game’s upcoming multiplayer component.

GTA 6 leak is bad news for GTA Online players

According to Tez2, GTA 6 won’t have dedicated servers, so issues that plague GTA Online right now will likely continue in the new title.

“Take-Two rejected a proposal for dedicated servers a few years ago. They considered it cost-prohibitive for them,” he said on GTA Forums.

Rockstar Games/Twitter/Casanova GTA 6 Online could lack one very serious upgrade.

Unfortunately, this means that players could keep experiencing issues they deal with in the current game, even though the developers have been working on fixing problems caused by the servers.

“So, explosion shenanigans may still occur on VI, because of how explosions are streamed from the closest player to them. Although, Rockstar keeps adding checks to explosion native functions. Much like GTAO recent Drug Wars update,” Tez2 added.

The news comes as earlier this month, Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick dropped a major hint that Grand Theft Auto 6 could finally release as early as next year, with the company expecting a very successful 2024.

As always, take these leaks with a pinch of salt until Rockstar announces anything, but if GTA VI really is planned for next year, we hopefully won’t have long to wait for an official trailer and some big details.