Rockstar insider explains why GTA 6 will likely be delayed to 2026

An established Rockstar Games insider is predicting that GTA 6 will be pushed back to 2026 despite fans eagerly waiting for VI to come out this year.

GTA 6 is currently scheduled to release in Fall 2025 despite going over a year without the game being shown off after the first trailer dropped.

Anticipation is at an all-time high with just months to go before the game’s release window with fans clamoring for more details to be revealed.

While leaks have already given players a good idea of what to expect in terms of map size, story, and characters, there’s still a lot that hasn’t been confirmed yet, such as a concrete release date.

Unfortunately, journalist Jason Schreier, who has broken several big stories about GTA 6 doesn’t believe Rockstar will meet its Fall 2025 date at all for one major reason.

Insider warns GTA 6 won’t make planned 2025 release

In a Bloomberg post going over predictions for video games in 2025, Schreier dismissed GTA VI’s planned Fall release.

“Publisher Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. has said that the most-anticipated game of all time is on track for a fall 2025 release. But companies say a lot of things,” he said. “The next Grand Theft Auto is a huge and ambitious game, the pressure to make it great is inordinate and developer Rockstar Games has vowed to avoid forcing excessive overtime during the final months of development.”

Rockstar Games

This decision to avoid forcing long overtime hours came after the studio received backlash for devs working extended periods and weekends to make sure they could ship Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018.

“I expect that it will slip to 2026,” Schreier warned.

The insider had previously said that he would be “shocked” if GTA 6 hit its 2025 target, because Rockstar’s titles are always delayed a bit.

This warning comes days after industry analysts predicted that GTA 6 will make over $1 billion in pre-orders alone and will clear $3.2 billion in revenue in its first year.

So far, Rockstar hasn’t announced a delay for GTA 6 just yet, but even if it is pushed back, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick says the game will be “worth waiting for.”