Rockstar “hacker” threatens to leak more of GTA 6 amid FBI investigation

The infamous Rockstar Games hacker who leaked development footage of GTA 6 has seemingly returned and is threatening to release more of the game as the FBI continues its investigation.

The gaming world was left in awe this weekend when 90 videos of in-game GTA 6 footage was released to the public, sparking a firestorm on social media.

While Rockstar has confirmed the leak is real and claims no long-term damage has been done, the hacker who breached the company’s security is still at large and could have more to share.

In a post on the GTA Forums, the account the hacker used, known as Teapot, reappeared and instructed users to follow a new Telegram account for updates.

It’s not clear if this is the same user or someone else who has taken control of the account, but the individual is creating chaos by threatening to release more of GTA 6.

Rockstar Games Rockstar says the GTA 6 leak won’t cause a delay.

Hacker teases more GTA 6 leaks

On Telegram, the hacker, who is not going by Lily Howarth, claimed to have a PDF document containing info about the game and could be releasing it soon.

Rockstar Games insider Tez2 claims that he saw part of the document already and shared some details on GTA Forums.

“It was a 105-page document specifically for the Camera for VI. More of a dev tutorial,” he explained.

“I would assume he has some other documents, but considering when he was casually posting, he only showed that one. It’s probably the only one he managed to snatch?”

GTA Forums Insider Tez2 says the document is real.

Furthermore, the individual seems to still be trying to sell the content, but the situation has become quite messy.

YouTuber ‘LegacyKillaHD’ who has been following this ordeal, noted how GTA Forum staff on have had difficulty verifying if the posting using the TeaPot account is the same as the original leaker.

As all this is going on, the FBI has been investigating this case following reports that the Rockstar hacker is the same person who also breached Uber’s security.

To add to this mystery, an admin on the hacker forum Breached has claimed the leaker is a 16-year-old leader of the group ‘Lapsus$’ and has been arrested for similar crimes in the past.

Of course, nothing is confirmed just yet, but if more GTA 6 does in fact get leaked, it could be bad news for Rockstar and fans who want to finally play the game sometime this decade.