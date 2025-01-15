Rockstar Games shuts down GTA 5’s amazing Liberty City mod

Rockstar Games has shut down a GTA 5 mod that allowed players to travel to Liberty City despite modders spending years to make it.

GTA 5’s modding community is one of the most talented and earlier this year, they brought GTA IV’s Liberty City into the game by fully remaking it into a fully functional map.

By downloading the mod, players could travel to Liberty City by airplane and experience GTA’s version of New York, complete with its own special vehicles, subway, and other unique details.

Sadly, on January 15, the fears of players came true as the mod was taken offline once its creators had a conversation with Rockstar.

Beloved Liberty City GTA 5 mod taken down by Rockstar

In a post on Discord, the modders revealed that the Liberty City Preservation Project would be taken down.

“Due to the unexpected attention our project received and after speaking with Rockstar Games, we have decided to take down the Liberty City Preservation Project,” the post read.

“We appreciate all the support that the project has received, and we look forward to continuing to pursue our passion for modding the Grand Theft Auto series.”

This is hardly the first mod Rockstar has taken down, as prior to the disastrous launch of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, the studio shut down a fan project featuring GTA 3 and Vice City remakes.

Fans were instantly furious with Rockstar over the Liberty City Preservation Project and voiced their frustration on social media.

“I can’t say that I’m surprised. But, I am very disappointed,” one blasted.

“Rockstar Games have shut down the GTA5 Liberty City Preservation Project mod that was years in development and had thousands of in game events too,” mourned another. “This is one of the coolest mods I’ve ever f**king seen why is Rockstar so against the modding community. Unfortunate.”

“Take Two has struck again,” slammed YouTuber LegacyKilla. “Outside of Nintendo, Take Two & Rockstar have got to be the worst to their community.”

This decision comes as fans grow impatient with Rockstar’s silence about GTA 6 as many had ventured back to Liberty City to pass the time until more VI news was unveiled.