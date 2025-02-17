Rockstar Games report says GTA 6 could be about to copy Fortnite & Roblox

GTA 6 reportedly follows in the footsteps of Fortnite and Roblox and allows players to create their own custom experiences.

We finally have a better idea of when GTA 6 will hit shelves. After months of speculation, Take-Two broke its silence and narrowed a release window to Fall 2025. There are fears about a potential delay, but the devs doubled down on that time frame.

However, we are still in the dark about concrete gameplay details. Some fans got fed up with waiting and recreated the leaked map in GTA 5.

This is just one of the many examples of fans flexing their creative prowess, and the latest news suggests players will be able to use those skills on a whole different level.

GTA 6 takes a page from Fortnite and Roblox

Rockstar Games

DIGIDAY reported, “Rockstar Games has been in discussions with top Roblox and Fortnite creators, as well as dedicated GTA content creators, about the potential to create custom experiences inside the upcoming game.”

“These experiences would allow creators to modify the game’s environment and assets to bring their own intellectual property — and potentially their brand sponsors — into GTA’s virtual sandbox.”

This comes after Rockstar Games brought in CFX.re, the developers behind FiveM, in 2023. Bringing these developers into the fold opened the door to better supporting dedicated role-play servers.

Previously, GTA RP server devs were forced to remove content like branded cards and clothes that could potentially cause legal issues, but rumors indicate those restrictions won’t hold creators back in GTA 6.

Fortnite is a perfect example of maximizing the potential of user-generated content. Unreal Editor allows players to create new assets and maps that can be published.

An engagement payout program rewards users for their creations, with Epic Games paying out $352 million to top creators who generated the most interest in 2024.

Rockstar Games has the resources to pull off a similar feat and create a program for content creators to let their imaginations run free.