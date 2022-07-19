Rockstar Games job listings suggest GTA 6 will feature new accessibility options

Michael Gwilliam . 1 hour ago

As Rockstar Games gears up to release GTA 6, new job listings on the company’s website are suggesting that some highly-requested accessibility gameplay options are in the works.

GTA 6 is one of, if not the most, anticipated games of all time. With fans anxiously awaiting news on the next entry in the series, Rockstar has made it clear they’re aiming to “exceed players’ expectations.”

One area the developers seem to be looking to exceed expectations is in the form of accessibility options to give players even more ways to enjoy the game.

A couple of job listings posted on Rockstar Dundee have players hoping that GTA 6 could be taking a page out of The Last of Us Part 2’s book with its plethora of accessibility features.

Will GTA 6 include new accessibility options?

Rockstar Games GTA 6 could have some major new gameplay features.

Both job listings pertain to accessibility in the form of Associate Production Coordinator and Development Support and include some hints at what could be coming for GTA 6.

The jobs state that the desired applicant will “assist with accessibility evaluations and audits and report findings to the relevant stakeholders” and “investigate and assist in the development of possible solutions.”

Additionally, they would be testing new accessibility tools, helping review in-game accessibility content and provide the stakeholders with videos and screenshots.

Rockstar Games Fans are still waiting for Rockstar to officially reveal GTA 6.

Rockstar also says it would be a plus if the applicant has experience working on accessibility content in the past, such as captioning, STT/TTS, audio cues, and web accessibility.

In recent years, inclusivity features for players who are visually or auditory impaired have become popular. New controls, subtitle directions, difficulty sliders, and more give gamers more ways than ever to experience games how they see fit.

Hopefully, we can see some of this new accessibility content sooner rather than later and we hear some official news about GTA 6’s release before the year’s end.