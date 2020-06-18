Rockstar gives GTA Online players loads of free vehicles in new update

Rockstar Games have pushed out another very generous update in Grand Theft Auto V, which allows GTA Online players to grab four cars for absolutely nothing. Let's take a look at everything that changed.

The game's online community was dealt a slight blow when GTA Online was presented as the series' first title for next-gen consoles, during Sony's PlayStation 5 reveal, and ever since there's been a load of rewards and gifts made available for them to claim.

This week, four vehicles, which are collectively worth just over $800,000 in-game, have been made free to grab – according to Rockstar leaker TezFunz2.

Advertisement

How to get free cars in GTA Online

Vehicles always play a part in these updates and just like any other week a fresh set of wheels has landed on the GTA Diamond Casino podium. The R88 Formula 1 style car has once again rolled onto the platform, and can be won with just one spin of the Lucky Wheel – if fortune is on your side.

The free vehicles, however, include the Raptor, Hakuchou, Nemesis, and Hot Rod Blazer. These can usually be bought at Southern San Andreas Super Autos, but instead of doing a flash sale like other weeks, it looks like the motorcar and motorbike supplier just wants to get rid of them. Each of the offerings can be seen below.

Simply log in, check out their store on the iFruit phone, and redeem them as you please, just like previous free vehicles in GTA Online.

Advertisement

Raptor

It might not look like a typical GTA car, and that's because it's not. The Raptor is all about offroad driving, but it won't let you down in the city either. A fine acquisition, for free as well.

Hakuchou

The next one is a bike, but a fine one at that. With a few upgrades here, you'll be speeding around in one of the best handling vehicles around.

Advertisement

Nemesis

Next is the Nemesis, and it's really, really worth that much in all honesty. Just over the 10 grand mark, to be exact, but it's still a freebie so no questions asked!

Hot Rod Blazer

Last, and certainly not least, is the Hot Rod Blazer! This thing might look utterly hilarious, but it doesn't come cheap. Actually, it does – $69,000. Don't drive too fast around corners would be our advice...

Advertisement

GTA Online June 18 update: What's changed?

Aside from the free vehicles, Rockstar have also thrown in a few other bits and pieces for players – including a free Coil USA t-shirt.

Associate and Bodyguard Salary missions have had their rewards tripled, both cash and RP, and those of Parachuting have been granted the same. Open Wheel Races, VIP Work, and challenges have also been boosted with double rewards. Speaking of races, the Premium Race is the Senora Freeway, Time Trial will be Power Station, and RC Time Trial will be Little Seoul Park for the next week.

GTA Online Discounts

Several things have also had their prices slashed in the weekly update, too, and those can be seen below in our list.

Executive Offices (40% off)

Executive Office Renovations (30% off)

Large Special Cargo Warehouses (50% off)

Flash GT (40% off)

Itali GTB (40% off)

Rocket Voltic (40% off)

Stromberg (35% off)

GTA Online Twitch Prime rewards

Twitch Prime rewards have also been given a reshuffle, with the V-65 Molotok and Declasse Mamba being made available at a significant discount. More information on those sales, and how you can get over $1 million for free, can be found in our Twitch Prime rewards guide.

For more GTA Online and GTA 6 news, follow us on Twitter @GTA_INTEL.