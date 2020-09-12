Rockstar finally responds to fans waiting for GTA 6 news: "Stay tuned"

Rockstar Games have been incredibly tight-lipped regarding anything to do with the rumored GTA 6, which we still don't even have confirmation exists. But, a Twitter response from Rockstar has finally broken that silence.

The last entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is now seven years old. Although they are big games, and require a lot of development time, no one quite expected this big of a gap between releases.

In Rockstar's defense, they have been working hard on GTA Online, which is now more popular than ever, and released the critically acclaimed, and also pretty massive, Red Dead Redemption 2, in October 2018.

But, the time has come for GTA fans everywhere to incessantly barrage Rockstar with requests about another GTA game, currently just being coined as GTA 6 until we know better.

Some reports have claimed the game is in early development, others in the final stages. All we know for sure is that Rockstar will undoubtedly have a new game of some kind in the pipeline, given the unrivaled success of the series.

But, on Twitter, the official Rockstar Support account responded to a fan asking for an update on GTA 6: "There is no news on that topic yet. Please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official updates."

There is no news on that topic yet. Please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official updates: https://t.co/i1zkZw0nsH *KG — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) September 7, 2020

It should be noted that this isn't actually the first time that the Rockstar Support account has responded to a query about GTA 6, but, the last time was way back in 2018.

The bad news is that the response was the exact same, word for word, so chances are this is simply an automated response to anyone asking about something Rockstar doesn't want to speak about yet.

All we have currently are various leaks about the as-yet-unconfirmed game. Some claim that it will return to Vice City, while others predict a return to the West Coast, possibly Las Venturas.

Since there's so much out there, we've compiled the most believable/reliable GTA 6 leaks so far here.