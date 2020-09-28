Rockstar employee leaks "unannounced title" amid GTA 6 speculation

A Rockstar Games employee has leaked that the company is working on an “unannounced title” as anticipation for Grand Theft Auto 6 to be announced.

Users on Reddit noticed that Rockstar employee Emil Mujanovic listed his previous projects on his ArtStation profile.

Advertisement

Some of the projects and job titles listed include being a Far Cry 5 Senior Character Artist, Lead Character artist for Tom Clancy's The Division, and a Senior Character Artist for an unannounced project at Warner Bros. Games Montreal.

However, on the top of the list, he puts Senior Character Artist at Rockstar Games for an Unannounced Project.

Advertisement

According to the info available, he started working on the project back in February 2020 and still ongoing.

Read More: Rockstar could be testing GTA 6 missions in GTA Online

Interestingly, he doesn’t list the unannounced game on his LinkedIn profile and it only appears on ArtStation. It’s very possible that this mystery project could be the long-rumored GTA 6, though there’s no guarantee.

This isn’t the first time a Toronto-based Rockstar employee has hinted that the company is working on an unannounced game either. As Dexerto previously reported, Sarah Overend, an animator, worked on Gameplay and Weapons animation for Red Dead Redemption Online and a “to be announced” title.

Advertisement

However, the TBA game has since been suspiciously removed from her LinkedIn account. It’s unclear what the title was to begin with, but the title could potentially have been connected.

Rockstar has been very tight-lipped about GTA 6 and other games it may be developing. All that’s known so far is that GTA V is being ported to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles with a new standalone version of GTA Online.

Hopefully, we’re not kept in the dark for much longer and Rockstar decides to finally reveal new info about its upcoming projects in the near future.