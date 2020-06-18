Rockstar employee leaks mystery title amid GTA 6 rumors

Even with Rockstar Games announcing Grand Theft Auto V will be re-released on PlayStation 5, fans everywhere are eager to see when the company will reveal GTA 6 to the world, and a new leak from an employee may indicate something is in the works.

GTA 6 has been rumored for quite some time, with employees even claiming the anticipated title was in “early development” back in April of 2020.

Now, a wide-eyed Twitter user named NickPlaysGamesX has discovered a new hint on a Rockstar employee’s Linkedin page.

Sarah Overend had previously worked on Red Dead Redemption 2 as a gameplay and weapons animator from June 2016 until December 2018, according to her page history.

Her most recent projects, however, really stand out, with her currently listed as doing weapons and gameplay animation for Red Dead Redemption online as well as a “TBA” title.

Rockstar Employee that previously worked on RDR2 updates work description to include a TBA title that is also being worked on alongside RDRO, but doesn't include GTAO. What do you guys think that TBA title is? #GTA6 #GTAVI pic.twitter.com/6sjLjwDl3H — Nick (@NickPlaysGamesX) June 9, 2020

The page claims she has been working on both since December of 2018, so really this new title could be anything from GTA 6 to Bully 2, or even a sequel to LA Noire.

Read More: Why GTA V coming to PS5 is actually a great idea

This could also tie into a new theory about how the recent takedown of Liberty City mods in GTA5 could mean the New York-inspired city could be coming in a future update as part of GTA Online's new standalone free-to-play version.

Considering the resources Rockstar has put into GTAO, some sort of Liberty City expansion could be in the cards and potentially what the employee is working on as an animator.

That, or it could also be a sign that GTA 6 is further along than once believed.

In any case, it’s just more fuel to the speculation fire and we’ll just have to wait for future developments to find out for sure.