Rockstar employee leaks more "unannounced titles" amid GTA 6 speculation - Dexerto

Fans have discovered some new clues pointing towards Grand Theft Auto 6 as hype for the yet-to-be-announced game grows to gargantuan proportions.

Rockstar Games has yet to officially announce the next installment in the GTA series, but that hasn’t stopped fans from doing some digging into the company’s developers to see what they’ve been working on.

Now, more evidence has been found indicating that GTA 6 is in development alongside at least one other project that hasn’t been revealed yet.

Over on the website LinkedIn, fans spotted the page for Rockstar Leeds Senior Designer Ian Gander. According to his profile, he’s been at Rockstar for nearly 10 years where he worked on GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2.

His profile specifically states he helped with the “Design and implementation of various missions and gameplay features.”

However, there is another part to his profile that really has fans in a frenzy. In addition to Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead, he also worked as a designer on “Unannounced title(s): TBC.”

The acronym “TBC” normally means to be confirmed or continued, so it’s possible that these projects were either scrapped by Rockstar or just yet to be announced.

Nonetheless, the fact that multiple titles are listed is certainly an interesting twist given how few games the company releases.

Of course, while it’s possible this isn’t even related to GTA 6, given the success of GTA V and Online, it seems silly that Rockstar wouldn’t have folks who worked on other games in the series help develop the next installment.

This isn’t the first time a Rockstar employee has listed an unannounced title on their Linkedin. As Dexerto previously reported, Sarah Overend, a gameplay and weapons animator for Red Dead Online also listed a TBA title on her profile.

Hopefully, we get some news soon and an announcement drops sometime in 2021. We still have the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series posts of GTA V coming out this year, but ideally, we’ll get some GTA 6 news shortly after that.