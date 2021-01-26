 Rockstar employee leaks more "unannounced titles" amid GTA 6 speculation - Dexerto
Rockstar employee leaks more "unannounced titles" amid GTA 6 speculation

Published: 26/Jan/2021 19:37

by Michael Gwilliam
Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games

GTA 6

Fans have discovered some new clues pointing towards Grand Theft Auto 6 as hype for the yet-to-be-announced game grows to gargantuan proportions.

Rockstar Games has yet to officially announce the next installment in the GTA series, but that hasn’t stopped fans from doing some digging into the company’s developers to see what they’ve been working on.

Now, more evidence has been found indicating that GTA 6 is in development alongside at least one other project that hasn’t been revealed yet.

Over on the website LinkedIn, fans spotted the page for Rockstar Leeds Senior Designer Ian Gander. According to his profile, he’s been at Rockstar for nearly 10 years where he worked on GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Rockstar Games linkedin page
Linkedin
What could those unannounced titles be?

His profile specifically states he helped with the “Design and implementation of various missions and gameplay features.”

However, there is another part to his profile that really has fans in a frenzy. In addition to Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead, he also worked as a designer on “Unannounced title(s): TBC.”

The acronym “TBC” normally means to be confirmed or continued, so it’s possible that these projects were either scrapped by Rockstar or just yet to be announced.

GTA V characters
Rockstar Games
The last entry in the series was released back on the PS3 and Xbox 360.

Nonetheless, the fact that multiple titles are listed is certainly an interesting twist given how few games the company releases.

Of course, while it’s possible this isn’t even related to GTA 6, given the success of GTA V and Online, it seems silly that Rockstar wouldn’t have folks who worked on other games in the series help develop the next installment.

This isn’t the first time a Rockstar employee has listed an unannounced title on their Linkedin. As Dexerto previously reported, Sarah Overend, a gameplay and weapons animator for Red Dead Online also listed a TBA title on her profile.

Hopefully, we get some news soon and an announcement drops sometime in 2021. We still have the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series posts of GTA V coming out this year, but ideally, we’ll get some GTA 6 news shortly after that.

Apex Legends

New Apex Legends skins coming in Season 8: Bangalore, Lifeline, more

Published: 26/Jan/2021 17:52

by Alex Garton
Season 8 new skins
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

The Apex Legends Season 8 official gameplay trailer has revealed a handful of new Legend and Weapon skins included in the battle pass and beyond.

Season 8 is on the horizon and players are gearing up for all the new content Respawn has in store for them. With an overhaul to Kings Canyon and a brand new Legend being added to the roster, there’s plenty to look forward to.

Of course, new content is all well and good but what’s the point if you can’t look good while taking out your enemies. Well, as always, Respawn has revealed a range of new cosmetics set to arrive in the new season.

Apex’s Season 8 gameplay trailer, released on January 26, gives us a look at the brand new cosmetics we can expect to pick up at the start of February.

Season 8 Gameplay Trailer

Season 8 Legend skins

Lifeline – Bad To The Bone (Legendary)

Lifeline mains have been treated to a new Legendary skin with a blue and red-style coloration.

Season 8 Lifeline skin

Bangalore – Radical Action (Legendary)

Season 8 is going to bring Bangalore an incredible Legendary skin with a radical-style theme. This is definitely going to be a must-have for any Bangalore mains at the beginning of February.

Season 8 Bangalore skin

Loba – Green and gold skin

The design of this skin suggests it will be Epic rarity and offers Loba players a green and gold coloration.

Apex Legends loba skin season 8
Respawn Entertainment
Here’s how Loba’s new skin shapes up in Season 8.

Season 8 weapon skins

30-30 Repeater skin

Season 8’s new weapon is arriving with a bang with a stylish blue and golden weapon skin. If you’re a fan of the Repeater’s gunplay when it releases, this is a must-buy skin.

We expect this will be a Legendary skin.

Season 8 30-30 repeater skin

Flatline skin

The Flatline will be receiving a new weapon skin for Season 8 and it’s fair to say it makes the weapon look incredibly deadly. The black spikes paired with the red coloration makes for an amazing skin design.

Season 8 Flatline skin

Longbow DMR skin (Legendary)

With reactive red effects radiating from this skin when the gun is shot, it’s obvious this is going to be a fan-favorite for players who are experienced with the DMR. You’ll have to rank up the battle pass to the very top for this one though.

Longbow Season 8 skin

Knowing Respawn, there’s bound to be a bunch more cosmetics revealed to players at the release of Season 8 on February 2. Hopefully, you’ve saved up some crafting metals as these new skins are not to be missed out on.

If any new cosmetics are revealed before the release of Season 8, we’ll update this article with all the latest.