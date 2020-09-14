Rockstar drop hotfix to address GTA Online Bunker Sale glitch

Rockstar Games have apparently dropped a hotfix for GTA Online’s annoying bunker glitch that prevents players from being about to complete sales.

With GTA Online still going strong after nearly a decade, players continue to patrol the virtual streets of Los Santos looking to build a criminal enterprise for themselves.

Advertisement

Rockstar had made it possible for players to stack up tonnes of cash through different businesses – be it as a CEO, the head of a Motorcycle Club, or even running an arcade.

One of the most lucrative businesses comes in the form of gunrunning – which requires a bunker to operate. Though, for the longest time, players have been running into errors where they are unable to complete sales. Rockstar claims that a hotfix is now live for this, though some players are disputing it.

Advertisement

Reddit user Big8Ball_in noted that they’d “bombarded” Rockstar Support with screenshots and messages about the bunker sales not working, and received an email back from them on September 12.

Read More: Franklin actor explains why Rockstar is taking longer to release GTA 6

“Thank you for writing back to us. We are glad to inform you that, there was a hotfix released now,” the email read. “Hence, we would suggest you restart the game and check again.” Though, the Rockstar support member did ask for any updates if the error reared its head again.

The Redditor added that after receiving the email, they were able to complete numerous bunker sales without running into the glitch and that it could be the case that the error is cropping up because players are restocking their bunkers immediately after a sale.

Advertisement

Other players disputed the claim that a hotfix was live because they were still having issues. “I can assure you it's not fixed as I'm currently restarting my game because a phantom wedge sale wouldn't register,” commented j8bomb. “Yeah it’s not fixed,” added Tinkerballz1.

Although Rockstar claim that a hotfix went live, if the problem persists, they will more than likely have to look into it again at some point, otherwise, players might simply abandon bunkers altogether.