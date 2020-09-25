Rockstar drop GTA Online hotfix to address invisible MK II Oppressor bug

Rockstar Games have rolled out a background update and hotfix to address the invisible MK II Oppressor glitch in GTA Online.

While the majority of GTA Online players all about earning money legitimately and playing through missions, races, or heists, there are plenty who have a few dastardly tricks up their sleeves – be it through an exploit, glitch or flat out hack.

Advertisement

More often than not, a lobby will have a God Mode cheater in and you can find some who rain fake money down from the skies but more recently, the most annoying glitch revolved around the MK II Oppressor hoverbike.

Players uncovered a glitch whereby they could mess with the Rockstar Creator menus and then make themselves invisible in lobbies – meaning they could fly around and blow someone up without ever being seen.

Advertisement

When it was first found, it had all the makings of a pretty annoying glitch if it became widespread but Rockstar have moved to get rid of the problem before it drives players away from GTA Online.

Read More: Major GTA Online glitch is completely ruining Diamond Casino heist

Rockstar insider TezFun noted, that on September 24, the devs had rolled out a hotfix to get things straightened out.

Instead of everyone downloading a big patch, though, TezFun added that the hotfix came in the background. Meaning that nothing needed to be downloaded and then once you drop into GTA Online again, the glitch can no longer be replicated – at least following along with the original steps.

Advertisement

Rockstar has pushed a background update to hotfix the Oppressor Mk2 invisible glitch.#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) September 24, 2020

Of course, as time goes on, players will more than likely find another way to make their hoverbikes invisible and spark chaos across Los Santos.

For now, though, you can drop into Grand Theft Auto Online without the fear of having to run away from a MK II Oppressor that you can’t see. Though, you probably will still have to run away from one that you can see. They’re still pretty annoying.