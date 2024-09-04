Rockstar dev claps back at GTA 6 fans finding “mistakes” in trailer

A Rockstar Games dev clapped back at GTA 6 fans who found “mistakes” in the game’s first trailer, and some have quickly swung around.

For quite some time now, Grand Theft Auto fans have been on tenterhooks for GTA 6 and have been begging Rockstar Games for details.

Rockstar broke their silence on the next GTA installment back in December, releasing the game’s first trailer. Since then, however, they’ve held their cards firmly close to their chest again. Despite Take-Two, Rockstar’s publishers, confirming the game is on track for its 2025 release, fans have gotten increasingly antsy.

Article continues after ad

With that trailer being their only source of official Grand Theft Auto 6 insight, some have watched it hundreds of times. They’ve dug for clues, found things they didn’t spot in the first 100 rewatches, and tried to draw some conclusions about the story.

Others, however, have scoured the video for “mistakes” and tried to catch Rockstar out. One Twitter/X account even posted a thread of the little slip-ups, including some poorly rendered character models and world damage.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The thread, which has gotten over 33 million views, even drew the attention of Zara Naveed, Associate Games Systems Engineer at Rockstar North.

“breaking news: video game is actually a video game,” Naveed sarcastically clapped back, much to the enjoyment of some fans.

“LMAO. Cook him,” one said. “Grass needs to be touched,” another added. “Jesus Christ, imagine going through a trailer for a game like this and looking for issues. Sad,” another commented.

Some fans, naturally, quizzed the Rockstar dev as to when they might expect a second trailer to drop. However, as is classic Rockstar, there are no answers on that front.

Article continues after ad

There have been theories that the second trailer will come once Sony reveals their PS5 Pro. Though, we’ll just have to wait and see on that one.