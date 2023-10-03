Rockstar cracking down on toxic GTA Online players, but there’s a catch

Rockstar Games is taking action against toxic players in GTA Online by using a new feature found in Valorant and Overwatch.

GTA Online continues to thrive as a popular multiplayer game and as fans anxiously await GTA 6 to finally be announced, Rockstar has implemented some new moderation tools to stomp out toxicity.

Originally reported by insider Tez2 before being unveiled in a new patch that went live on October 3, GTA Online will begin recording players to help with moderation.

This feature has been present in Call of Duty and Overwatch 2, and with GTA Online set for a big upgrade with GTA VI, it seems like Rockstar has stepped up its game too.

GTA Online adds major new moderation feature

In the official patch notes, Rockstar states that they, “added capacity for voice chat recording for potential review/moderation.”

However, Tez2 shared more context behind the feature, claiming that Rockstar is now using Toxmod, an AI tool that can detect toxic speech.

These tools should be able to assist Rockstar with reviewing reports and keeping track of toxicity in game, but it seems like Toxmod will be able to do some moderating of its own if it detects violations.

“They can ban you from using VC. That’s what I expect Toxmod to ban you from,” Tez2 added.

Interestingly, this new feature comes as Rockstar has seemingly begun teasing GTA 6 on its social media accounts in preparation for a big announcement.

For more GTA Online and GTA 6 news, be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto.