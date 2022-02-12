Ridiculous GTA Online bug makes car climb walls like Spider-Man

Backs to the wall? More like backs to the wheel as a ridiculous GTA Online bug had one player’s car climb a wall like Spider-Man.

Like any other GTA launch in the past, GTA V’s release back in 2013 had the franchise’s fans elated to have a new game to sink time into. Always with a captivating story, the new title brought old and new players alike but what really made sure to keep them hooked was its Online mode.

From griefing other players with taser guns to completing heists, there’s never a dull moment in GTA Online. But with plenty of things to do comes a number of issues, namely bugs.

GTA Online bug gives car Spider-Man-like powers

Cars are one of the staples in GTA Online, from getting to show off your fancy new wheels to racing them against friends or using them in missions, motor vehicles are key in almost anything GTA Online-related.

In this case, this was taken to the next level as according to Reddit user Totino_Pizza_rolls on the GTA Online subreddit, their car decided to do their best Spider-Man impression and climb up a wall, stating, “apparently my car got bitten by a radioactive spider.”

In the clip, you can see that the Redditor was on their way to turn in a lowrider car. Upon pulling up to their required destination, instead of doing the usual roll into the garage, the vehicle instead went for a more creative approach and proceeded to drive up the wall.

With a game as old as GTA Online, there are plenty of bugs that come up. But this one, in particular, might just take the cake.