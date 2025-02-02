Retailer apologizes for GTA 6 release date “mistake”

A gaming retailer has apologized after its GTA 6 page wrongfully listed September 17, 2025, as the release date for the highly anticipated sequel, causing a major stir among fans.

The listing, which appeared on XUruguay on January 29, was swiftly taken down after the supposed arrival date was mass-circulated online and subsequently led to the retailer releasing a statement to explain how the incorrect information went live.

The confusion comes amid heightened anticipation for GTA 6’s second trailer, which fans have spent endless hours theorizing over regarding when Rockstar will finally provide a second look at the sequel.

In a January 29 post – translated from Spanish – the retailer stated “Like all fans, we are super excited and looking forward to the release of GTA VI, we take as a reference the release of the previous game GTA V which was on September 17, 2013.”

“It was not our intention to generate confusion and we want to clarify that we did not receive at any time from any of the brands, any official information about the release date of the game,” the open letter continued.

XUruguay The retailer posted a public statement on its website apologizing for the confusion.

In explaining how the snafu occurred, the vendor elaborated, “A new guy tells us the release date of GTA on Google (it was GTA V) and we said OK, then put it in (it was more of an internal joke that escalated) and then the speculation began.”

“The only thing that is certain is that we were wrong, one of the most important games in history is coming and we are eager to see it,” the statement concluded.

