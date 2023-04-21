Reporter drops GTA 6 tease after meeting with Rockstar Games boss

A big GTA 6 announcement could be looming after YouTuber and journalist HipHopGamer teased the long-awaited title after meeting with Rockstar Games’ boss.

Rockstar has been very mum on details surrounding GTA 6 ever since they confirmed that the game was in development.

Despite gameplay leaks showing off Vice City in action alongside a female protagonist, fans have been left wondering when an official reveal would finally be coming, but it seems like something could finally be in the works.

Article continues after ad

In a post on social media, HipHopGamer posted a photo alongside Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick and hyped up Grand Theft Auto VI in the process.

GTA 6 will be a “forever moment” according to insider

HipHopGamer began his post by commenting that GTA 6 is “hyped” and that he loves Rockstar Games.

“When I tell you that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be a forever moment to remember, oh man it’s over,” he wrote.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It’s not clear why he was meeting with Zelnick or if he saw or even played GTA 6 for himself, but it does seem like he was able to learn some new info about the next entry in the series.

Article continues after ad

In the comments, fellow users asked if he was even allowed to post the tweet and if he could potentially be breaking an NDA.

Interestingly, HopHopGamer’s LinkedIn post sharing the photo of him with Zelnick doesn’t mention GTA 6 at all, but does say the CEO is “dope.”

Of course, this could all be nothing, but with a GTA 6 announcement expected to come this year, there is a possibility that we could finally get some news about the game soon.

Article continues after ad

Until then, keep it locked to Dexerto for all the latest on GTA and all things Rockstar.