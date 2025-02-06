Rare GTA Online item is still available despite being “removed” years ago

GTA Online players have been left a bit stunned after discovering that a “rare” item is still in-game despite it being removed at one point.

It’s been well over a decade since GTA 5 and GTA Online first launched, and while plenty of Grand Theft Auto fans are awaiting updates about GTA 6, others are still walking around Los Santos looking for answers.

After 10 years, you’d probably expect that there would be no secrets left in GTA 5. However, you’d be wrong. Only recently, Rockstar devs have cleared up the Mount Chilliad easter egg conspiracy, and fans have discovered that certain outfits actually give you in-game boosts.

Article continues after ad

On top of that, others have found exceedingly “rare” items popping up in their garages and inventory, even though they’d be removed by Rockstar a few years ago.

Removed GTA Online item is still held by some players

That includes the Hazardous Jerry Can weapon, which some players are only just realizing that they still have access to.

Article continues after ad

“I thought Rockstar removed the Hazardous Jerry Can years ago. I still had mine when I logged in,” Redditor FudgeControl quizzed.

“I believe they patched the glitch to get it, but didn’t remove from anyone’s inventory if they had it beforehand. I don’t believe there’s another way to get it, and it’s considered a somewhat rare item now,” one answered. “Everyone who did the mission before that first patch will still keep it,” another chimed in.

Article continues after ad

Others pointed out that some bug have “never been fixed” and the Hazardous Jerry Can joins a long list of such issues.

However, the weapon is “harmless” as shooting it will not ignite the harzadous chemicals. It is simply a prop from the casino heist prep missions.

Yet, if you have got it in your inventory, you can count yourself lucky. It is almost as rare as the Lost Slamvan from the casino spin wheel.

Article continues after ad