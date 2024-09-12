PS5 Pro unlikely to run GTA 6 at 60 FPS – and that’s really sad actually

Tech experts have warned that the PS5 Pro is unlikely to run GTA 6 at 60 fps, dashing the hopes of the $700 console improving the game’s performance.

Following the eye-popping reveal of Sony’s PS5 Pro, IGN sat down with Digital Foundry technology editor, Richard Leadbetter, to discuss how the $700 console would fair running GTA 6.

During the interview, Leadbetter revealed that he believes the PS5 Pro will not be capable of running GTA 6 at 60 frames per second.

“No. Grand Theft Auto games have always run complex simulations that push the CPU hard, which is why every GTA game has initially launched on their target platforms at 30fps (or lower!).

“The PS5 Pro uses the same CPU as the PS5 and it would be extremely challenging to hit 60fps if the base PS5 version is targeting 30fps. “This isn’t a GPU problem, it’s a CPU problem,” the tech editor explained.

Rockstar Games GTA games are known to push both consoles and PCs to their limits.

While the PS5 Pro GPU has 67% more Compute Units than the current PS5 console and a 28% faster memory speed, Leadbetter isn’t convinced that this will have any noticeable impact on performance.

While the upcoming open-world game may not be able to reach the 60 fps sweet spot, the Pro should enhance the overall visuals. “What you will get will be higher quality visuals, but likely still running at similar frame rates [to the base console],” noted Leadbetter.

This is largely down to the Pro’s boost in power, with the console promising improved raytracing capabilities, AI upscaling, and greater performance than the base PS5. So, GTA 6 should look and run much better, but if you’re looking for 60 fps gameplay, you may come away disappointed.

