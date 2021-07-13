Players discover possible new locations in “leaked” GTA 6 Vice City map

A popular new GTA 6 leak claiming to reveal the entire Vice City menu screen map along with in-game activities has a lot more detail than originally thought, thanks to some eagle-eyed players.

The latest GTA 6 map leak has been both debated heavily in the community. Despite being scrutinized a fair deal, as most leaks are, its attention to detail is giving it a very legitimate feel.

With Vice City being a stand-in for Miami, Florida and the map covering loads of the state, players were able to find some notable landmarks based on real world locations that could make for some very interesting gameplay set pieces.

Advertisement

As with all GTA games, parts of the real world are often mocked and satirized by their Rockstar Games equivalent and the Kennedy Space Station may be one of those things.

Reddit user ‘yctr’ posted some screenshots of the leaked map and some real-world Google Earth photos to show that the Kennedy Space Center could be in the game.

Read More: GTA V mods reportedly removed as GTA 6 Vice City rumors mount

Of course, with space comes aliens and potential mysteries – something the Grand Theft Auto community is no stranger to. So, having a space center in the game does make sense and if the leaked map is real, we could end up seeing it factor into either the story and/or online play.

Advertisement

Another interesting find is a possible GTA version of the Daytona Speedway – home of the prestigious NASCAR race, the Daytona 500.

Racing has always been a big part of the GTA series and having a world famous track could be a huge deal. Not to mention all the possibilities for story and online missions.

Read More: GTA Online player tries to sell their car on Facebook Marketplace

It will be fascinating to see how the leaked map compares to the actual game when it finally launches, whenever that will be. It should be noted, however, that known leaker and insider Tom Henderson appeared to dispute the leak’s legitimacy.

After seeing the video, Henderson claimed he “wouldn’t expect any leaks like this for a couple of years.”

Advertisement

Read More: Bully 2 speculation sparked after GTA 6 2025 release date leak

He had previously stated that GTA 6 would only be releasing in 2025 – a claim that was backed up by controversial industry journalist Jason Schreier.

Still, if fake, it goes to show whoever crafted the leak put a lot of effort into it, especially with new details being discovered by players. Not bad for such a short video.