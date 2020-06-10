Perfect GTA Online vehicle to avoid dying to Oppressor MKIIs

GTA Online players have found a surprising vehicle that can stop you from dying against opponents with the Oppressor MKII hoverbike and its lethal homing rockets.

The Pegassi Oppressor MK2 was introduced to GTA Online during the After Hours content update in 2018 and is known for its ability to hover above the ground and fly.

Since its release the Mark II has become a popular vehicle for completing business missions due to its impressive damage output and maneuverability, allowing players to travel where they want with little effort.

With its frontal machine guns and missile launchers, it can also be a nightmare to come up against in GTA Online, however, fans have found one vehicle that can surprisingly act as a counter to the deadly hoverbike.

Reddit user Palkonium shared that the MOC Cab or ‘Mobile Operations Center’ is actually a lot more fortified than players would believe and revealed that it could tank around 70 homing missiles before being destroyed.

As this type of Oppressor only comes equipped with 20 low-powered tracking rockets, this means that it would require four separate MK2's at once to cause players with a MOC Cab some problems.

Along with its incredible tanky statistics, the truck can surprisingly reach some impressive speeds, for its class, on the Los Santos streets making it a good choice out of the heavier vehicles.

Similarly to the Yellow dump truck, the MOC Cab can traverse through some pretty deep waters such as the Vespucci Canals, requiring it to be almost completely underwater before it gets hydro locked.

Starting at just over $1.2 million, with the custom Phantom Cab in the Warstock Cache & Carry shop, the vehicle will likely become one of the go-to picks for players struggling to survive against the Oppressors MK2's.

The MOC Cab also has some practical use such as the command center and easy access to Mobile Operations missions, making it quite a well-rounded vehicle that could be worth picking up in GTA Online.