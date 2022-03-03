Orchestra playing GTA theme goes viral on TikTok and it’s so good

A TikTok of an Orchestra playing the Grand Theft Auto San Andreas theme has gone viral, and it’s incredible.

The Grand Theft Auto San Andreas theme is one that many gamers are all too familiar with, and one that is undoubtedly one of the most iconic songs in gaming history.

With the popular entry in the GTA series from Rockstar Games being one of the best-selling video games of all time, it’s no wonder that a TikTok video showing a full-blown Orchestra playing the classical tune has gone viral.

Orchestra playing GTA theme goes viral

On March 1, user ‘navernoerina’ posted an impressive TikTok of an Orchestra playing the San Andreas theme, and it’s definitely worth a listen.

Advertisement

The short 21-second viral clip is a nostalgia throwback to many gamers, with the popular TikTok even making some fans redownload the game.

“Sh*t, I went to download GTA,” one user wrote.

“I would cry,” another commented.

(Click here if TikTok fails to load)

GTA fans were only gifted with a short snippet of the beautiful Orchestra, and many wanted to hear more. “This is how youth should be attracted to Orchestra,” one user joked.

At the time of writing, the TikTok is at close to 350,000 views, with over 60,000 likes and is showing no signs of slowing down.