NoPixel owner Koil shares bizarre GTA RP unban requests he receives

Koil, founder and owner of NoPixel, shared some of the unban requests he receives from players who were kicked from the popular GTA RP server, including one particularly interesting message from “the biggest troll on the planet.”

Whether it’s the massive upkeep costs required to keep the lights on, or dealing with a near-constant flow of streamer-related drama, Koil — the man in charge of GTA RP’s blockbuster NoPixel server — has to deal with a lot in order to keep the operation running smoothly.

Now, the Aussie has revealed yet another aspect of his job as NoPixel’s manager: dealing with unban requests from individuals that have been kicked from the server — and some of these banned players aren’t doing themselves any favors with the appeals they are sending.

Advertisement

While streaming on Twitch, the NoPixel owner shared one unban request from a player who seemed to be digging themselves a deeper hole instead of working their way back into his good graces.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While most unban requests take on an apologetic tone, this player’s bizarre appeal — which included apparent threats like “you don’t grasp the huge reach I have,” and mentioned his “determination to pick apart everything you’ve built over the last seven years” — was anything but.

After reading the strange email, Koil labeled the player “a f**king nutjob” and roasted them for bragging about their supposed net worth of $112 million dollars. “What sort of dumbf**k would right some s**t like this?” he asked, then revealed he hadn’t even responded to the player’s message.

Advertisement

“I imagine he’s either the biggest troll on the face of the planet, or he’s a hedge fund baby,” Koil joked to his viewers, again pointing out the player’s supposed vast influence and monetary power he was threatening to use against NoPixel’s owner if he wasn’t unbanned.

The player’s appeal came hot on the heels of an altercation on the NoPixel server involving perhaps the most infamous (and most frequently banned) player of all: Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The player in question found themselves held at gunpoint by xQc after crossing paths on the server — something the banned player referred to as a “business meeting” while xQc obviously had a more criminal take on the encounter.

Advertisement

According to NoPixel’s rules, players must act as though their lives are in danger while being held at gunpoint. In this player’s case, they appeared to ignore the imminent threat of bodily harm and were then banned after being shot by xQc, for a violation known as NVL or ‘not valuing life.’

Regardless of the intentions behind their unban request, the player’s efforts appear to have only made Koil less agreeable to reversing their removal from the server, and this incident reinforces just how much the NoPixel owner and his staff have to deal with on a daily basis.