NoPixel GTA RP server owner Koil hit with Twitch ban

Koil, the owner of the iconic GTA RP server NoPixel, has been hit with a Twitch ban for an undisclosed amount of time.

GTA RP fans will likely know Koil from his various roles across the NoPixel community. Not only is he the owner of the server, but he also acts as a Swiss Army Knife of sorts, playing various characters and supporting roles throughout its lifespan.

He had most recently appeared on the server playing his long-running character Francis J. Francer, but had also been streaming other games periodically.

NoPixel owner Koil banned from Twitch

However, on January 16, StreamerBans reported that his channel has been suspended for the time being – and there’s not a clear answer as to why at the time of writing.

Article continues after ad

The current leading theory comes from Reddit, where one commenter reported that Koil was participating in a Rust tournament on January 15 and making some sound effects that don’t go over well on Twitch.

Anyone who knows of the Francis character over on the NoPixel side of things will be familiar with the kind of noises that are regular for his content.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It’s unclear how long his suspension will last, but as a side effect, he will not be able to participate on the NoPixel server until it is over.

This is due to a home rule that protects other streamers from accidentally featuring a banned personality on their broadcasts during the course of their own adventures.

Article continues after ad

More details are sure to emerge soon, but Koil has yet to speak on the situation at the time of writing.

*This story will be updated with further details as they become available