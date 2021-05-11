NoPixel GTA RP community mourning after Misty Mocha roleplayer passes away - Dexerto

The NoPixel community was shocked after learning that GTA RPer Misty Mocha had passed away following her battle with cancer.

In a tweet posted on May 11, fellow NoPixel roleplayer RevRoach revealed that Misty, also known by her IRL name Alex, had passed.

“She was pretty new but was always down to roll with whatever. She played a character that was tough, determined, mellow and brave,” RevRoach wrote in a Twitlonger.

“She often opened Smoke on the Water alone and held it down for the business. She sniped queue like a boss and took advantage of the NoPixel world.”

Surprisingly, Misty Mocha even left a note for everyone she roleplayed with, which RevRoach posted in the Twitlonger.

“Hey! If you are reading this, it means I am dead and the f***ing cancer finally got me lol,” she began in her self-penned obituary. “I am having my IRL friend send this message to my NoPixel friends. Just want to let you know I really enjoyed the time we have spent together and all the memories we made. The past few months role playing with you has been the absolute best time of my life and the only regret I have is not discovering nopixel and the RP community sooner.”

“If there is an after life, I hope to meet you again! All the love… Misty,” she concluded with a heart emoji.

The news hurt the community who responded to the Twitlonger explaining how they had hung out with her and had no idea what she was going through.

Others, who wanted to make plans with the roleplay, revealed she told them she didn’t have enough time as she would “be dead within weeks.”

“It’s tough when you know someone from online that you may never get the chance to meet IRL, because one day, they might just be gone, and we’ll never know why,” another saddened roleplayer remarked.

It’s unclear if there are any plans to celebrate the life of Misty Mocha in game, but given the closeness of the RP community, that certainly isn’t out of the possibility.