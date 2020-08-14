New rumor claims Sony wants GTA 6 to be a timed PS5 exclusive

The PlayStation 5 isn’t even out yet, but a new rumor is suggesting that Sony is in talks with Rockstar Games to have Grand Theft Auto 6 be a timed exclusive.

While we’re still a ways off from the release of the PS5 and the port of GTA V, everyone is curious to know when Rockstar will announce GTA 6 to the world.

As it turns out, Sony may be willing to pay big bucks to have the game appear on PS5 before any other console.

The rumor comes from YouTuber Foxy Games UK who claims that Sony has reached out to third-party studios and is willing to dish out a whopping $750 million for a deal with Rockstar.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGJSNv477bQ

“Allegedly a multi-game deal with one of the world’s biggest franchises is coming first to PlayStation 5,” he said. “If it’s legit and it fits… dare we say, Grand Theft Auto 6, if true then forget about console wars. There’s no console war. It is a wrap.”

The number of $750 million doesn’t seem too farfetched when you factor in the fact that Microsoft reportedly once spent $75 million to prevent GTA 4 from being a PS3 exclusive.

Given GTA’s current success with the fifth installment and GTA Online, the increase doesn’t seem out of place, thereby adding a bit of credibility to the rumor.

This all said, Foxy Games UK didn’t elaborate on the specifics of the potential deal, but it’s not like Grand Theft Auto games haven’t had some form of timed exclusivity before.

The GTA 4 DLC, The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony were both released on the Xbox 360 first. Additionally, the next-gen version of GTA Online will be out on PS5 before coming to Xbox Series X and PC.

As always, take these rumors with a grain of salt - but given the hype surrounding GTA 6, it’s always possible that Sony has dug deep into their pockets to secure a deal.