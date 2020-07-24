Rockstar Games have announced that a new Grand Theft Auto V Online heist is dropping in the game soon, as part of their Summer update for the game.

The game's been built on lying, cheating, and stealing since the franchise first started out and that's why heists have become the phenomenon that they have in recent years. It brings together all of those elements, with huge cash rewards on offer.

Now, after weeks of adding new content to GTA Online in the form of Lucky Wheel rewards and limited time missions, it looks like Rockstar are going to go one step further with their next major update.

A new heist will arrive, in a totally different location.

New GTA V heist coming soon

The game developers made the announcement on July 24, on their website. It included an update on the future of both GTA and Red Dead's multiplayer modes.

An official statement reads: "A summer update to GTA Online is also on the way, offering up a fun mix of diverse new content from the game’s massive array of experiences to enjoy.

"Later this year players can expect more big updates for both games, including some exciting new extensions and augmentations to an existing role in Red Dead Online, and the biggest ever update for GTA Online, featuring our latest take on Heists in an entirely new location."

By entirely new location, there's no way they mean just somewhere on the current map – surely. This next heist could be about to take players to another island, or at least different surroundings, very soon.

The last heist to be added was at the GTA Diamond Casino, and players have been stealing from the location ever since.

More to follow...