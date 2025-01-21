New GTA 6 Wanted system upgrades discovered hiding in plain sight

GTA 6 is finally set to arrive later in 2025 and although Rockstar has been quiet about the game, fans have uncovered a major upgrade to the series’ Wanted system hiding in plain sight.

The Wanted system has been a staple of Grand Theft Auto franchise, with players encountering a larger police and even militaristic presence depending on the crimes they commit.

From escaping police helicopters, fighting SWAT teams, and even outgunning tanks, there has been some nice variety when it comes to Wanted levels in GTA’s history, and GTA 6 is looking to amplify that.

Former GTA 6 devs have already hyped the game’s realism, claiming it will “blow people away” and it appears that the Wanted system is getting some realistic changes, too.

GTA 6’s Wanted system will be more realistic

Although Rockstar hasn’t officially revealed any details about GTA VI’s new gameplay features, leaked footage showing an early build of the game provided some insight.

Primarily, videos of the Hank’s Waffle robbery clip showing protagonists Jason and Lucia robbing a restaurant include a message alerting players that witnesses of the heist have a “Full Description” of the suspects.

Later on in the clip, when Lucia enters a police vehicle, a message that reads “No Vehicle Description” changes to “Full Vehicle Description” suggesting that the authorities know what car the player is driving.

A lot can change from such an early build of the game, but the GTA 6 trailer from over a year ago seems to prove that the feature will be included when the game finally launches.

In the trailer’s one-minute mark, police cars with sirens blaring ignore a car being driven by Jason while appearing to be on route to the scene of a crime he and Lucia just committed.

“I just realized that this part of the trailer is showing off the new Wanted System. The cops must not have a description of the suspect so they just drive by Jason and Lucia here who are fleeing the scene of the crime the cops are headed to,” a player noted.

Having a more realistic police force instead of just spawning cops whenever a crime happens will surely enhance the game’s experience.

Fans are also eagerly waiting for Rockstar to finally reveal more info about the game and a second trailer – something they believe could arrive as early as January 30 if a new GTA Online tease is anything to go by.

As we head closer to the Fall 2025 release, expect Rockstar to start showcasing more of what they’ve been working on and even more upgrades to the Wanted system.