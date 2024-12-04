New GTA 6 theory has fans convinced trailer 2 reveal is imminent

New GTA 6 theory has fans convinced trailer 2 reveal is imminentRockstar Games
GTA 6 fans are frantically waiting for Rockstar to reveal the second trailer and think it might be arriving very soon if history repeats itself.
For over a year, Grand Theft Auto players have yearned for more news about GTA 6 ever since the studio first confirmed the record-breaking first trailer last December.
In the time since, the only update they’ve received has been from Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, narrowing down GTA VI’s release window to Fall 2025.
Now, although December 4 came and went without an official announcement from Rockstar, fans believe their silence on GTA 6 could actually be a sign that something is coming very soon.
Players think Rockstar is gearing up for GTA 6 announcement
On December 4, Rockstar made three tweets on its main X account announcing a Red Dead Online event, GTA Online: Agents of Sabotage content, and a Christmas sale.
While this may not seem like a GTA VI clue, many players noticed that the last time Rockstar made three posts in a single day, including a holiday sale one, they released the first trailer shortly after.
“The theory that Rockstar are posting everything today to clear out way for GTA 6 Trailer 2 may be true,” one eager fan said.
“Last year, Rockstar started a holiday sale 2 days before the announcement of GTA 6 Trailer 1 to capitalize on the hype,” echoed another.
YouTuber CyberBoi also chimed in on the situation, remarking how while the posts don’t confirm a second trailer, it certainly raises some eyebrows.
“The last time Rockstar dropped 3 promotional posts in one day, we got a Trailer announcement 2 days later,” he explained. “This is simply me making an observation. I’m not stating it as a ‘fact’ that we will get trailer 2 this week.”
Others were far more convinced that GTA 6 news is coming and voiced their anticipation. “They spewed out tweets and ig posts last year right before the trailer this isn’t a normal thing for Rockstar to do,” someone else added.
“Oh boy I’m sooo ready!” exclaimed another.
Of course, until Rockstar makes an announcement, take this theory with a grain of salt, but with the game still planned for Fall 2025, it’s only a matter of time until more GTA VI news is eventually revealed.