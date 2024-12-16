New GTA 6 logo uncovered in Rockstar trademark as wait goes on

A new GTA 6 logo has been discovered as players continue to yearn for Rockstar to unveil more information about the game and a second trailer.

Back in December of 2023, Rockstar finally unveiled GTA 6 to the world in the form of the first trailer.

While the trailer confirmed plenty of leaked info such as a return to Vice City, a female male protagonist, and more – Rockstar also revealed the game’s logo in the form of a neon purple and pink VI with palm trees.

Now, a new trademark filing has revealed a new variation of the logo, giving fans something else to obsess over as they wait for more news to drop.

GTA 6 fans discover new logo in Brazil trademark filing

As noticed by Portal Viciados on X, Rockstar registered GTA 6 at the Brazilian National Institute of Industrial Property.

Included in the filing were a couple of monochrome logos, giving players a slightly different look at the colored one.

In addition to the video game, the trademark filing also included clothing, suggesting that Rockstar have plans to release GTA 6-themed merch. It also includes printed materials such as manuals and pamphlets.

This discovery comes as players are anxiously awaiting news on GTA 6 and fear a possible delay. Notable insider Jason Schreier even said he would be “shocked” if VI releases in 2025 as Rockstar plans.

However, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has said that the game will be “breathtaking” and “extraordinary,” adding that it’ll be “worth the wait.” So far, the release window hasn’t been narrowed down beyond Fall 2025.

Hopefully, the game won’t end up slipping into 2026 and this trademark filing is a sign for more things to come, especially with fans growing so restless they’re even creating fake leaks based on the infamous 2022 Rockstar Games hack.