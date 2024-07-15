NBA fans spotted an iconic Grand Theft Auto cheat code tattooed on one Minnesota Timberwolves player and, well, they’ve gone absolutely crazy for it.

Getting a tattoo is the permanent way to celebrate something you love. Be it family, friends, a sporting hero, or even a television show – the ink puts a permanent mark on your body.

In the case of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Terrence Shannon Jr., he’s all about Grand Theft Auto. Well, GTA: San Andreas to be exact. The 2024 first-round draft pick has been playing his way through the NBA Summer League, and while he’s been impressive, it’s his love of Grand Theft Auto that’s caught the eye the most.

During the Timberwolves’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans, fans noticed that Shannon has the Infinite Ammo cheat from San Andreas tattooed on his shooting arm.

“He’s so real for that,” one fan said. “It’s aimbot on his shooting arm,” another added. “Infinite ammo tattoo on the shooting arm is a vibe I can get behind,” another commented. “That’s the unlimited ammo cheat I know that combo anywhere,” another chimed in.

Others claimed that the 23-year-old is destined to be a “star” because of the tattoo too. “Yeah TSJ is gonna be real special omg,” another added.

However, some pointed out that the first-round pick isn’t the first player to do it. Devonte Green, who went undrafted in 2020, had the same tattoo on his shooting arm as well.

In fact, Green even replied to some of the posts about it. “Trendsetter from my tats to my sweater,” he said.

Some fans did joke that they now need to see the tattoo in the NBA 2K series so that they can use it for themselves. 2K hasn’t been afraid of referencing pop culture but to take something from GTA would certainly be interesting.