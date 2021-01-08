Music producer leaks Rockstar email teasing “huge” 2021 project amid GTA 6 rumors

With rumors about Grand Theft Auto 6 circulating for a long time now, a music producer may have just provided one of the biggest hints of all in a leaked email from Rockstar Games.

In recent months, GTA 6 has been all anyone in the community can think about, even as a next-gen version of GTA V is scheduled to be released on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles later in 2021.

Even Rockstar themselves have seemingly left little teaser tidbits hidden in the code of videos or even in items rewarded to players in GTA Online.

Now, music producer Chiko Kan may have provided the greatest hint yet that something big is coming soon by posting an email sent to him by Rockstar games themselves.

On December 31, 2020, Kan took to Twitter to upload an email from Richard Barnes, Head of International Communications.

The letter says that after combing through many submissions and listening to thousands of producers, they wanted Kan to curate some of the music in projects slated for 2021.

Here is where things get really juicy. The email continues, “we can’t shed too much light on our projects just yet but one of them is going to be HUGE!”

There were lots of ups and downs in 2020 but we still kept on grinding and We are now going to 2021 strong💪🏾 I just want to thanks everyone who have helped me and supported me throughout this year❤️ pic.twitter.com/uLl0SHEu8U — Chiko Kan (@CKanzz) December 31, 2020

Unfortunately, the email doesn’t provide any additional information about what the project is or if it’s a new IP.

That said, looking at Chiko Kan’s Spotify page and the type of music he produces, there is a good possibility that Rockstar is looking at a more modern setting for whatever this project.

These tunes could feel out of place in something like Red Dead Redemption but would feel right at home in a GTA or even new Max Payne game.

In the event this “huge” project is GTA 6, one other possibility is that 2021 will be when Rockstar finally officially announces the title alongside a teaser trailer. All this is just speculation, however, and we’re going to have to wait and see what the future holds.

Regardless, 2021 is looking like it will be a big year for Rockstar and it’s only just beginning.