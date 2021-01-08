Logo
Music producer leaks Rockstar email teasing “huge” 2021 project amid GTA 6 rumors

Published: 8/Jan/2021 21:05

by Michael Gwilliam
Rockstar Games

GTA 6

With rumors about Grand Theft Auto 6 circulating for a long time now, a music producer may have just provided one of the biggest hints of all in a leaked email from Rockstar Games.

In recent months, GTA 6 has been all anyone in the community can think about, even as a next-gen version of GTA V is scheduled to be released on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles later in 2021.

Even Rockstar themselves have seemingly left little teaser tidbits hidden in the code of videos or even in items rewarded to players in GTA Online.

Now, music producer Chiko Kan may have provided the greatest hint yet that something big is coming soon by posting an email sent to him by Rockstar games themselves.

Michael with exploding bullets cheat in gta
Rockstar Games
Fans have been foaming at the mouth for GTA 6 news.

On December 31, 2020, Kan took to Twitter to upload an email from Richard Barnes, Head of International Communications.

The letter says that after combing through many submissions and listening to thousands of producers, they wanted Kan to curate some of the music in projects slated for 2021.

Here is where things get really juicy. The email continues, “we can’t shed too much light on our projects just yet but one of them is going to be HUGE!”

Unfortunately, the email doesn’t provide any additional information about what the project is or if it’s a new IP.

That said, looking at Chiko Kan’s Spotify page and the type of music he produces, there is a good possibility that Rockstar is looking at a more modern setting for whatever this project.

These tunes could feel out of place in something like Red Dead Redemption but would feel right at home in a GTA or even new Max Payne game.

Rockstar Games
Rockstar Games
GTA 6 news is long overdue.

In the event this “huge” project is GTA 6, one other possibility is that 2021 will be when Rockstar finally officially announces the title alongside a teaser trailer. All this is just speculation, however, and we’re going to have to wait and see what the future holds.

Regardless, 2021 is looking like it will be a big year for Rockstar and it’s only just beginning.

Overwatch

How to get Overwatch & 200 OWL Tokens for free on PC

Published: 8/Jan/2021 20:45

by Bill Cooney
Blizzard Entertainment

The Vancouver Titans Overwatch League team is offering fans a completely free copy of Overwatch for PC, along with 200 OWL Tokens for a limited time. We’ve got all the info on how to grab them for yourself.

Overwatch is one of the most popular games around, it may not make headlines every day and we’re still waiting on any news about the sequel, but there are plenty of loyal fans who still play day in, day out.

More than four years after release, Blizzard still hasn’t made the game free-to-play despite a ton of people asking for it, but to start off 2021 you can pick up a copy and 200 OWL Tokens completely free for a limited time thanks to the Vancouver Titans.

How to get Overwatch & 200 OWL Tokens for free

Blizzard Entertainment
200 League Tokens is just enough for two team skins, or one special cosmetic (ie. Lucio’s DJ emote).

To start off, the offer is only good for a free PC version of Overwatch, so if you only have Xbox, PlayStation, or Switch, you are unfortunately out of luck. 

Also, if you already have the game on your Battle.net account ,you will not be eligible for the promotion. There’s nothing stopping you from creating a new one to get another copy of the game for free, but we won’t be going over exactly how to do that here.

You will have until January 31 to claim your free copy, which can be done by following the steps below:

  1. Head to the code site and enter your information in the boxes.
  2. Once you have your code, head to the Vancouver Titans OWL page.
  3. Connect your Blizzard account to OWL (if you haven’t already).
  4. Enter your code.
  5. Once you receive confirmation, your copy of Overwatch should appear in the ‘Gifts’ section of the Battle.net launcher.
  6. Activate and install Overwatch, pick your hero, and hop into a game!

The offer should be available to players in the United States, Canada, and Europe. To make sure you qualify, check out the full rules and regulations right here.

Not only do you get a free copy of Overwatch to do with what you will, but you also get 200 OWL Tokens, which is enough for two team-specific hero skins of your choice. If team skins aren’t your jam, then you can always unlock the Lucio DJ emote for 200 as well — the choice is yours.