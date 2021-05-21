MoonMoon hits out at claims he's 'leeching views' with xQc GTA RP drama - Dexerto

Twitch star MoonMoon has hit back at Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel’s claims that he’s been using the drama of throwing him in prison in GTA RP to ‘leech’ viewers.

GTA RP continues to be the hot thing on Twitch, with plenty of massive names getting involved. That includes xQc, who averages way over 100,000 viewers whenever he plays his ‘Jean Paul’ character.

The former professional Overwatch player’s criminal character causes absolute chaos around the virtual streets of NoPixel, and always finds himself in trouble with the police.

When he gets arrested, he’s at the mercy of cop-playing streamers like MoonMoon who, usually, have to deal with xQc taking his anger out on them in some way and claiming that they’re metagaming to take him down.

On May 20, MoonMoon’s character arrested xQc following a bank robbery where cops were killed, and after getting him in the police department’s holding cells, xQc went off on him and other cops using the interactions as a chance to metagame with out-of-character of information.

Viewers also believe cops do so in order to boost their viewer counts, so MoonMoon hit back at those claims. “I’ve been very lenient in character, I am willing to look beyond that to treat every encounter with him as an in-character one, but when it always devolves into a weird OOC rant on his end or he literally mutes his s**t so we can’t interact with him at all, it’s hard for it to remain like that,” Moon said.

“I wish it wasn’t like that, I don’t know why. I don’t know if he’s insecure about his viewers thinking he’s bad at a video game, but literally, once again, this isn’t a competitive video game server. I don’t know if he thinks I’m trying to leech off of him, by way of interacting with him, when it’s literally my job to go and have to do this s**t, for someone like him who literally has the most charges on his record of anyone, by a lot! To insinuate that I’m doing it for a view count boost is actually really fun.”

As viewers pointed out that it appears obvious that other cops do interact with xQc in that way, Moon suggested that he report them to the server admins instead of shutting down roleplaying opportunities.

If a character is not playing in the right away, things usually do get straightened out pretty quickly – as xQc himself has discovered through numerous bans.