Leaker shares disappointing GTA 6 trailer update

Rockstar Games stunned the gaming world earlier in 2022 when they finally announced that GTA 6 was in development, but a new report may damper the spirits of fans expecting more news soon.

GTA 6 is easily one of the most anticipated games of all time with players desperate to leave San Andreas behind after spending ten years stuck in GTA 5’s version of California.

However, Rockstar was very coy with their announcement and provided no information about the game, including its title, which some insiders believe could actually be called GTA VICE.

Sadly, a well-known leaker has shared an unfortunate update for anyone expecting a big trailer or for Rockstar to reveal more about their next project.

Insider casts doubt GTA 6 trailer in 2022

Insider AccountNGT, who has correctly leaked information about games in the past, was asked by a follower about when Rockstar would be sharing more info about the next GTA and their response is not what many wanted to hear.

“Don’t expect any news before the end of the year,” they replied.

While this may imply that a trailer or even a release date could be announced in December (as others have claimed), it doesn’t seem like we’ll be getting anything before then.

Don't expect any news before the end of the year — AccountNGT (@accngt) March 2, 2022

In other words, it’s going to be a long, dry summer for GTA fans desperate for news on GTA 6, pending some major leak, that is.

Speculation has been raging long before Rockstar’s official announcement. Rumors and leaks suggest that the series will be returning to Vice City, but nothing has been confirmed just yet.

Of course, take everything with a grain of salt. It is possible that AccountNGT is wrong and we end up getting some GTA news before the year’s end, but it should be noted that the insider has a pretty good track record so far.

In the meantime, Rockstar still plans on releasing an “expanded and enhanced” version of Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online for next-gen consoles. Hopefully, there will be some big GTA 6 hints hidden in those games to tide us over when they launch later this March.