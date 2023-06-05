Leaker claims GTA 6 will launch with another location in addition to Vice City

A leak from a notable insider claims that GTA 6 will introduce a brand new location to the franchise along with a time jump in the story.

GTA 6 is already one of the most anticipated games of all time despite Rockstar not even officially unveiling the name of the game yet.

So far, Rockstar has been mum on details about the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series, but the developers are setting their sights on “setting entertainment benchmarks” with the new title.

Although gameplay leaks in 2022 confirmed that GTA 6 will see a return to Vice City, a new report suggests that at least one more location will be available when the game releases.

GTA 6 will feature Vice City and another location according to leaker

Tyler McVicker, an insider most known for his reliable leaks on Valve games, made some very interesting claims about GTA 6 during a May 31 stream.

According to McVicker, fans should already know how GTA 6 will end considering its two playable protagonists, Lucia and Jason, are said to be a more modern take on Bonnie and Clyde.

He then revealed some big tidbits about GTA VI including a possible release year and a new location in the form of Cuba.

(segment begins at 36:50)

“There’s a time jump. It takes place in the Miami, Florida area and also part of Cuba,” he explained, referencing how Vice City is based in Miami. “It’s about the drug trade, it’s about bank robbing. It’ll be out in 2024.”

It’s not clear how much Cuba will play in the game if the leak is accurate, but it could be a situation like how Rockstar had a whole section for Guarma in Red Dead Redemption 2.

As for the release date, this lines up with prior leaks and even a big hint from Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick who predicted a very profitable 2024, suggesting GTA 6 could release next year.

We’ll have to wait and see if the leaks end up being accurate, but if so, chances are we’re getting even closer to a trailer and an official announcement could be on the way soon.