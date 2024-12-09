Leaked GTA 6 map size dwarfs GTA 5 as YouTuber pieces evidence together

A YouTuber has seemingly pieced together the size of GTA 6’s “huge” map, Leonida, and it’s almost double the scope of GTA 5’s Los Santos.

After the announcement trailer for GTA 6 was unveiled in December 2023, Rockstar has been extremely tight-lipped in releasing more details about the game, so much so that fans are beginning to lose their minds after not hearing anything for a year, other than a few leaks from Rockstar Insiders.

With a second trailer looming and a tentative 2025 release date announced, fans have been digging deep to find more information about GTA 6.

Rather than waiting for more official details to drop, however, some have taken matters into their own hands. One YouTuber recreated the size and scope of GTA 6’s map based on p thus far, revealing just how “huge” the upcoming game will be compared to GTA 5.

GTA 6 map is almost double the size of GTA 5, YouTuber discovers

YouTuber Dark Space uploaded a new video titled “I made GTA 6 before GTA.” They used previously leaked information to recreate the Leonida map as closely as possible to its in-game size.

Topic starts at 4:15 minute mark.

While the graphics are not necessarily up to scratch, the main intention behind this video from Dark Space was to explain the layout of GTA 6’s leaked map, determining just how big it is compared to GTA 5 and providing some insight into the types of locations that will be included.

At the four-minute mark of the YouTube video, Dark Space explained how they have recreated GTA 6’s map “based on real range units from the leaks so it’s accurately sized.”

They then showcase a side-by-side comparison of GTA 6 and GTA 5’s maps, flying the same helicopter from the “Southernmost point to the Northernmost point of the map.”

While it took 3:30 minutes to get from one side of GTA 5’s map to the other, the journey is just over six minutes for GTA 6. If this is indeed accurate, this means the scale of the new title is almost double the size of its predecessor.

“The map is bigger this time, and the locations are much more varied. We’ve got a much bigger city and multiple other cities as well. A massive lake at the center and swamp lands in the South,” added Dark Space later in the video.

The YouTuber intends to continue working on their own build of GTA 6. Certain areas, such as Vice Beach, already have updated graphics, buildings, and locations that more closely mirror what was shown in the first trailer.