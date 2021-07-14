Is GTA Online shutting down soon? Rumors claim grave future on console

While Rockstar Games seems to be putting all of its resources into GTA Online in recent years. The development of GTA 6 and what could come in the future, has many fans skeptical if the service is going to be around forever.

While it still feels like it’ll be an eternity until GTA 6 finally gets announced, let alone released, Rockstar has been piling in hours of content for players to check out within GTA Online. The multiplayer component of GTA 5 has been soaring with updates and new heists for players to complete.

But, with Rockstar recently shutting down the servers for GTA on Xbox 360 and the PS3, there have been some suspicions that we could see GTA Online be shut down with the eventual release of GTA 6.

Will GTA Online be shutting down?

Well partially, and this is largely due to Rockstar ending support for players still using the Xbox 360 and PS3, both consoles that GTA 5 originally released back in 2013. The shutdown for these services is coming on December 16, 2021, but this may be the first step of Rockstar closing the doors on services.

One possibility that may caution players moving ahead, is how GTA Online is releasing as a standalone entity for the PS5 during the later portion of 2021. This was first noted in a Rockstar Games blog post, and it could trigger more to come from the developers and how they want GTA 6 to play out.

With the rumors circulating that GTA 6 is going to release sometime between 2024 and 2025, this’ll be 12 years since GTA 5 first premiered, and around 12 years since the Xbox One and PS4 hit shelves worldwide.

With most gamers more than likely making the shift to the Series X/S and the PS5 in the coming years, there’re questions to be asked if Rockstar is going to support previous-gen consoles with GTA 6 Online.

For the time being, we’ll have to wait and see if Rockstar intends on supporting the consoles moving into the future!