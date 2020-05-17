Is GTA Online down? Players report problems with Rockstar servers

Players have been reporting problems with getting into GTA Online and other Rockstar Games services, so, here is where you can monitor any potential problems.

Since GTA V went free on the Epic Games store, new players have been flooding to the near-decade old title and running riot on the streets of Los Santos – though there were a few issues with the game going free.

As the Rockstar servers have taken a battering from the influx of new players, fans have been reporting issues with the online services. Each time they log in, there are either greeted with the dreaded ‘Rockstar game services aren't available at this time' message or just cannot move around the city once they get in.

GTA Online server status: May 17

Well, according to Rockstar’s official server status page, there are a few issues with the PC version of GTA Online. As of writing on May 17, the PC status is at an orange level as opposed to everything else that is green.

That means that there are problems but the servers shouldn’t be offline entirely. Though, the Social Club services are listed as green, meaning that there should be no problems, but players have reported issues with trying to log-in.

Of course, Rockstar are the only ones who can get around to getting things fixed, and as more and more players report problems, a solution of some kind will have to be found.

Not being able to play is annoying but for many, it’s also especially annoying when you’re trying to get online and conduct your daily free spin at the Diamond Casino and Resort’s lucky wheel.

If problems continue to escalate, you’ll be able to find updates on this article – though, we’ll also let you know if things get straightened out so that you can get back to running around Los Santos and earning some serious cash.