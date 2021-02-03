 Huge sea monster appears in GTA Online and nobody knows why - Dexerto
Huge sea monster appears in GTA Online and nobody knows why

Published: 3/Feb/2021 11:53

by David Purcell
GTA Online mystery skeleton
Rockstar Games might be hinting at something big coming in GTA Online, as a huge animal skeleton has been spotted floating around the oceans in-game. 

Many things have changed since the Cayo Perico heist was added on December 15, but with a new year comes a new mystery for players.

Now, there’s certainly no shortage of them in Grand Theft Auto, either, as a number of unsolved mysteries exist in Rockstar’s games. Not to mention the fact GTA also has a Loch Ness Monster easter egg. 

Anyway, as regulars will already know, Grand Theft Auto 5 encourages its community to dive into the depths of the sea and look for treasure. In its last major update, in fact, developers even added huge submarines to use and collect different treasures at the bottom of the sea.

GTA Online mystery skeleton uncovered

However, one player hasn’t just found treasure. They have made a huge discovery, possibly like no other the world has seen.

On February 2, after roaming the depths, Reddit user H4ckerxx44 came across something in the online version of GTA 5. They say that it’s not possible to find in GTA 5’s offline version, which suggests it could be a teaser of something bigger to come in a future update.

“So I found a skeleton faaaar out in the ocean, is this something known?”

GTA Online mystery skeleton in the sea
Here’s another shot of the mysterious skeleton, found at sea.

Mystery solved?

While a few jovial comments came after, with some claiming they saw this on the alpha test years ago, it appears not many actually were aware of its existence.

The user did have their own theory, too. They posted: “This skeleton is just a whale skeleton which can be found around the GTA 5 map. A friend of mine just sent me an image of the GTA 5 wiki that says around Cayo Perico they are supposed to spawn these skeletons, I assume I just swam far enough to be there where the island spawns.”

GTA sea monster easter egg
It is possible that a glitch caused the usual GTA 5 sea monster easter egg bones to move.

Where to find it

The player also shared the exact location on the GTA Online map where this can be found, as they logged the co-ordinates (X: 5667,83 Y: -6076.61 Z: -29.47).

To go so far into the high seas, we would recommend a submarine or boat. You wouldn’t want to get stuck that far out, with just a huge skeleton to keep you company.

So, have you visited this location before or have a theory about what it might be? Let us know on Twitter, by tweeting us @GTA_INTEL!

TeePee reveals insane number of times he’s lost to Warzone cheaters

Published: 3/Feb/2021 11:34

by Jacob Hale
teepee warzone stream
Instagram: tylerteep

Popular Warzone streamer Tyler ‘TeePee’ Polchow has revealed the insane number of times he’s lost to cheaters in Warzone — and it’s more than many players have even dropped into Verdansk.

Cheating and hacking has become arguably one of the biggest issues in Warzone, if not the biggest. Players like NICKMERCS have refused to play tournaments thanks to the growing issue, while others, such as Vikkstar, have said they’re taking a break from the game altogether.

The situation has grown so out of control that Activision had to come out with a statement on February 2 confirming that there is actually an anti-cheat in place and that they’ve recently banned 60,000 cheaters in the game.

The issue is, as one hacker revealed, they can simply make as many accounts as they want and keep coming back. If anyone knows the severity of this, it’s TeePee.

teepee suit cod champs 2020
As a former pro, TeeP has worked extensively within Call of Duty, but this might be too far for him.

With the issue becoming ever more exacerbated over time, TeeP revealed that one of his mods actually counts every time he dies to cheaters.

After noticing that the stim glitch was back once again, he took to Twitter to vent his frustration and reveal what the number currently stands at — and it will blow your mind.

“One of my mods tracks losses to cheaters since the start of WZ,” he said. “Total of 1,182 losses (this total includes the following: stim glitcher, wallers, aim botters, etc that are obvious).”

1,182 losses to cheaters is a truly insane number, and it’s difficult to fathom the level of frustration TeeP and other players feel at this.

What’s worse is that these are only the “obvious” instances that the former Call of Duty pro lost to cheaters — it could be a whole lot more when you consider those that managed to hide their cheats better.

With the current uproar surrounding the cheating situation in Warzone, we’ll likely see Activision elevate their actions against it very soon for the good of the game and its playerbase. Until then, though, it’s not looking great.