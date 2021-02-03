Huge sea monster appears in GTA Online and nobody knows why - Dexerto

Rockstar Games might be hinting at something big coming in GTA Online, as a huge animal skeleton has been spotted floating around the oceans in-game.

Many things have changed since the Cayo Perico heist was added on December 15, but with a new year comes a new mystery for players.

Now, there’s certainly no shortage of them in Grand Theft Auto, either, as a number of unsolved mysteries exist in Rockstar’s games. Not to mention the fact GTA also has a Loch Ness Monster easter egg.

Anyway, as regulars will already know, Grand Theft Auto 5 encourages its community to dive into the depths of the sea and look for treasure. In its last major update, in fact, developers even added huge submarines to use and collect different treasures at the bottom of the sea.

GTA Online mystery skeleton uncovered

However, one player hasn’t just found treasure. They have made a huge discovery, possibly like no other the world has seen.

On February 2, after roaming the depths, Reddit user H4ckerxx44 came across something in the online version of GTA 5. They say that it’s not possible to find in GTA 5’s offline version, which suggests it could be a teaser of something bigger to come in a future update.

“So I found a skeleton faaaar out in the ocean, is this something known?”

Mystery solved?

While a few jovial comments came after, with some claiming they saw this on the alpha test years ago, it appears not many actually were aware of its existence.

The user did have their own theory, too. They posted: “This skeleton is just a whale skeleton which can be found around the GTA 5 map. A friend of mine just sent me an image of the GTA 5 wiki that says around Cayo Perico they are supposed to spawn these skeletons, I assume I just swam far enough to be there where the island spawns.”

Where to find it

The player also shared the exact location on the GTA Online map where this can be found, as they logged the co-ordinates (X: 5667,83 Y: -6076.61 Z: -29.47).

To go so far into the high seas, we would recommend a submarine or boat. You wouldn’t want to get stuck that far out, with just a huge skeleton to keep you company.

So, have you visited this location before or have a theory about what it might be? Let us know on Twitter, by tweeting us @GTA_INTEL!