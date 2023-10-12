Huge GTA Online Halloween update deals & vehicle discounts revealed

GTA Online’s Halloween update 2023 has delivered not just a spooky feeling across Los Santos, but players can also take advantage of some limited-time discounts in-game. Here, we’re going to run through all of them for you – so you can get bang for your buck.

Rockstar Games has shaken things up with the Halloween patch notes this year, adding a number of ghosts – which can be found in various locations – across the GTA Online map. A new Podium vehicle has also been added.

Completing the Ghosts Exposed collectible hunt will land you a cool $250k in-game and thanks to a number of new discounts, you could pick up a really good bargain for vehicles and bunkers when you get the cash reward.

So, let’s take a look at the best GTA discounts you could take advantage of, while they last.

Rockstar Games This is your best chance to get the classic Grotti vehicle for a slashed price.

Below, we have listed all of the best deals (some of which are nearly half-price) during the spooky seasonal update. Included are the Grotti GT500, Annis S80RR, Vapid FMJ, and many more!

40% off

Karin Technical Aqua

Vapid Peyote Gasser

Grotti GT500

Annis S80RR

Vapid FMJ

30% off

Mammoth Streamer

Bunkers

Bunker Upgrades and Modifications

20% off

Vapid Ratel

One GTA 5 player has also put together a short video, which shows you exactly which vehicles and Bunkers have been affected by the price changes. Sunrisegladiator posted the following to Reddit on October 12.

Rockstar also added a brand-new vehicle, the Albany Brigham, to the game – which can be found at Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

If you would like to find out more about the Halloween update, check out the full patch notes and list of changes here.