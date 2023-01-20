How to unlock GTA Online Downtown Cab Co Taxi Liveries

GTA Online’s long-awaited Taxi Jobs update is here, and you turn things into Crazy Taxi to unlock some unique liveries. Here’s what you need to know.

At the end of 2022, Rockstar Games dropped the Los Santos Drugs War update on GTA Online, allowing players to live out their Breaking Bad dreams, teaming with The Troupe to run the Los Santos drugs trade.

While that update contained a few new jobs, leakers quickly found that something else was hiding in the drip feed – the ability to become a Taxi driver and take people on rides across the map.

After a few weeks of waiting, the Taxi Jobs and Taxi Fast Travel options are finally here, and while you don’t need your own taxi to run them, you can look way more stylish that way.

How to get GTA Online taxi liveries for Broadway & Eudora

That’s right, you can now purchase a normal Taxi from Warstock for around $627,000 and use that on Taxi Jobs. However, there are two other Taxi-like cars coming in the vehicle drip-feed.

These, if you didn’t already know, are the Classique Broadway and Willard Eudora, which should be appearing on Southern San Andreas Super Autos before long.

You can make both cars look like something out of Crazy Taxi with their own stylish Taxi liveries, which are unlocked by completing Taxi Jobs. As per Need for Madness Auto, you simply have to complete 50 taxi fares to get one, and also hit 10 Stunt Jumps during fares to unlock the other.

You don’t have to do 10 Stunt Jumps per fare, just one will suffice.

As these cars are comping as part of the drip feed, completing these tasks now should unlock the liveries once they’re live. Though, if you want to be safe, you can always wait it out.

Once you’ve got them, though, turn off the GTA radio and throw on the Crazy Taxi soundtrack. It’ll be a great hit of nostalgia.