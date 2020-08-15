How to unlock free Yacht Captain outfit in GTA Online

Grand Theft Auto Online players who own a Galaxy Super Yacht can benefit and unlock a free Yacht Captain outfit following the Summer Special update. Here’s how.

On August 11, Rockstar Games rolled out their annual summer update in the form of the Los Santos Summer Special. In the new update, the devs included 15 new cars, a whole host of new missions for Adversary Mode and Business Battles, as well as a new set of collectibles in the form of Solomon’s stolen Movie Props.

Advertisement

On top of all that, they are made the Galaxy Super Yachts pretty useful. In the past, owners of the $5,000,000 yachts could flaunt their wealth by sitting off the coast of Los Santos and hosting parties. Though, bar that, they weren’t much use.

Now, there are six new missions to play that include the yachts, but you also need the Yacht Captain outfit to really complete the look.

Advertisement

How to get GTA Online's Yacht Captain outfit

It is actually really simple to unlock the new outfit as unlocking it just centers around the new yacht-based missions.

You just need to complete all the new missions as the host of the session. You can complete them solo, so you don’t need to worry on that front, but if you play with friends, everyone who wants to unlock it will need to host the missions at some point.

The new outfit looks just like you’d expect, a white shirt, black pants, black boat shoes, and a captain’s hat. Is it the most expensive or exclusive look we’ve seen in GTA Online? Not by a long shot, but it does let you flaunt that wealth a little more.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4noyBFUUcw0

As noted, the missions can be completed by a solo player, so if that’s how play GTA Online, you don’t have to worry about partying up with randoms.

If anything changes and the requirements for the outfit are tweaked, you’ll be ankle to find the latest breaking news and updates on Twitter @GTA_Intel.